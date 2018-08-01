Lady Bird
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/16a5f3f7-7df5-48a8-a4da-c3799160be39
Lady Bird Performances & Interviews
- Lady Bird are the Introducing Act of the Week on BBC Radio 1https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0619cpy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0619cpy.jpg2018-03-16T06:00:00.000ZLady Bird are the Introducing Act of the Week on BBC Radio 1https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0619c8c
Lady Bird are the Introducing Act of the Week on BBC Radio 1
- Backstage at LeeFest with Lady Birdhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05cd80f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05cd80f.jpg2017-08-14T16:47:00.000Z“We like to say our bit in the form of loud but pleasurable music".https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05ccjks
Backstage at LeeFest with Lady Bird
Lady Bird Tracks
Sort by
Reprisal
Lady Bird
Reprisal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reprisal
Last played on
Boot Fillers
Lady Bird
Boot Fillers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boot Fillers
Last played on
Reprisal (Reading Festival 2018)
Lady Bird
Reprisal (Reading Festival 2018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bootfillers (Live From Reading Festival)
Lady Bird
Bootfillers (Live From Reading Festival)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boot Fillers (Reading Festival 2018)
Lady Bird
Boot Fillers (Reading Festival 2018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spoons
Lady Bird
Spoons
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0614cz7.jpglink
Spoons
Last played on
Baby! (Radio 1 Session, 18 Apr 2018)
Lady Bird
Baby! (Radio 1 Session, 18 Apr 2018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leave Me Alone (Radio 1 Session, 18 Apr 2018)
Lady Bird
Leave Me Alone (Radio 1 Session, 18 Apr 2018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Social Potions (Radio 1 Session, 18 Apr 2018)
Lady Bird
Social Potions (Radio 1 Session, 18 Apr 2018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spoons (Live at BBC Introducing in Kent's 10th Birthday Party)
Lady Bird
Spoons (Live at BBC Introducing in Kent's 10th Birthday Party)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Man Bootfillers (Live at BBC Introducing in Kent's 10th Birthday Party)
Lady Bird
Old Man Bootfillers (Live at BBC Introducing in Kent's 10th Birthday Party)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Social Potions
Lady Bird
Social Potions
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Social Potions
Last played on
Old Man Bootfillers
Lady Bird
Old Man Bootfillers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Playlists featuring Lady Bird
Upcoming Events
27
Mar
2019
Lady Bird
The Forum, Brighton, UK
28
Mar
2019
Lady Bird
Mother's Ruin, Bristol, UK
29
Mar
2019
Lady Bird
The Bodega (downstairs), Nottingham, UK
30
Mar
2019
Lady Bird
The Key Club, Leeds, UK
31
Mar
2019
Lady Bird
The Garage, Glasgow, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2018
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4c84f/acts/ahmz5v
Reading
2018-08-26T20:04:37
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06g5qfy.jpg
26
Aug
2018
Reading + Leeds: 2018
Reading
Latest Lady Bird News
Lady Bird Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist