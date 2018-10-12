Kinobe is a British music act. It was founded in west London in 1998 by childhood friends Mark Blackburn and Julius Waters. Blackburn departed in 2004, replaced by Dave Pemberton. Chuck Norman replaces Pemberton for their 2017 releases.

Kinobe first came to prominence with their single "Slip Into Something More Comfortable" (sampling Engelbert Humperdinck's "From Here to Eternity") during the late 90s/early 00's boom for chilled electronic music, alongside Lemon Jelly, Bonobo and Bent. The track featured on numerous TV, film and compilation soundtracks and was reissued in 2016 with new remixes featuring Psychemagik, Stephen Hague, Shibumi and Enginearz.

Kinobe followed up the success of the single with a series of albums that featured continued use of sampling and live instruments, while also introducing guest vocalists

In May 2017, they released The Firebird EP. The title track was accompanied by a vintage skateboarding video, featuring legendary Seventies downhill speed champ, Guy ‘Grundy’ Spagnoli.