Isotope was a British jazz-rock band fronted by guitarist Gary Boyle.

Boyle founded the band in June 1972 and a first album, Isotope, was largely composed by keyboardist Brian Miller. Jeff Clyne played bass and Nigel Morris played drums. Clyne and Miller left in 1974, however, and were replaced by Hugh Hopper and Laurence Scott (b. 7 Feb 1946) respectively. After touring, this new line-up recorded the band's second album Illusion. In late 1974 the band appeared on film on BBC 2's The Old Grey Whistle Test playing "Spanish Sun" from the album.

Further touring followed and there were various personnel changes. Deep End was recorded in 1976 with two keyboardists Zoe Kronberger and Frank Roberts. Hopper played on one track, but the bass was otherwise played by Dan K. Brown. Morris Pert also played percussion.

Boyle subsequently focused on a solo career.