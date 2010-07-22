Slaughter Joe
Joe Foster (born Joseph James Foster Ruiz, 9 August 1960, often known as Slaughter Joe) is an English musician and record producer, who, with Alan McGee and Dick Green, formed Creation Records in 1983.
Foster formed the Kaleidoscope Sound label in the mid-1980s, and Creation's subsidiary label Rev-Ola Records in the early 1990s. McGee, Foster and Green were also in the band Biff Bang Pow. He is a former member of the post punk band Television Personalities.
