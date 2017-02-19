Viola James
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/169ca8f4-a900-4ad9-84bb-dc1cb98dc77c
Viola James Tracks
Sort by
Is There Anybody Here That Loves My Jesus
Viola James
Is There Anybody Here That Loves My Jesus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Is There Anybody Here That Love My Jesus
Traditional Spiritual & Viola James
Is There Anybody Here That Love My Jesus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Is There Anybody Here That Love My Jesus
Performer
Last played on
Viola James Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist