Stephen Richardson
Silent Night (Act Two)
Kevin Puts
Silent Night (Act Two)
Silent Night (Act Two)
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
The Tempest - Five fathoms deep
Thomas Adès
The Tempest - Five fathoms deep
The Tempest - Five fathoms deep
Last played on
Symphony No 14
Dmitri Shostakovich
Symphony No 14
Symphony No 14
Last played on
Schott & Sons, Mainz - Opening
Gerald Barry
Schott & Sons, Mainz - Opening
Schott & Sons, Mainz - Opening
Last played on
The Intelligence Park - Act 1 scene 2
Gerald Barry
The Intelligence Park - Act 1 scene 2
The Intelligence Park - Act 1 scene 2
Last played on
Higglety pigglety pop!
Oliver Knussen
Higglety pigglety pop!
Higglety pigglety pop!
Last played on
Taverner - Act II
Peter Maxwell Davies
Taverner - Act II
Taverner - Act II
Last played on
Henry Purcell
Choir
Last played on
Messiah HWV 56 - part 3
George Frideric Handel
Messiah HWV 56 - part 3
Messiah HWV 56 - part 3
Last played on
Of old when heroes thought it base Z.333 (The Yorkshire feast song)
Henry Purcell
Of old when heroes thought it base Z.333 (The Yorkshire feast song)
Of old when heroes thought it base Z.333 (The Yorkshire feast song)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Philharmonic 2017-18 Season: Messiaen/Shostakovich
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2017-10-06T20:17:04
6
Oct
2017
BBC Philharmonic 2017-18 Season: Messiaen/Shostakovich
19:30
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
BBC SO 2014-15 Season: Unsuk Chin: Alice in Wonderland
Barbican, London
2015-03-08T20:17:04
8
Mar
2015
BBC SO 2014-15 Season: Unsuk Chin: Alice in Wonderland
19:30
Barbican, London
Proms 2005: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
2005-07-16T20:17:04
16
Jul
2005
Proms 2005: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2004: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
2004-08-10T20:17:04
10
Aug
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2003: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
2003-07-20T20:17:04
20
Jul
2003
Proms 2003: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
