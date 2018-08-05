Juan Ponce15th/16th century composer
Juan Ponce
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/169b5ea5-4976-4f2b-a00e-74519238b5d4
Juan Ponce Tracks
Sort by
Allá se me ponga el sol
Juan Ponce
Allá se me ponga el sol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjdnq.jpglink
Allá se me ponga el sol
Last played on
Bien perdi mi coracon
Ariel Abramovich, Juan Ponce & María Cristina Kiehr
Bien perdi mi coracon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jkf65.jpglink
Bien perdi mi coracon
Performer
Last played on
Juan Ponce Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist