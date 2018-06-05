Nils Lindberg (born 11 June 1933 in Uppsala) is a Swedish composer and pianist.

Lindberg belongs to a family of musicians from Gagnef, Dalecarlia, where he lives. He studied classical composition at the Royal College of Music, Stockholm with Lars-Erik Larsson and Karl-Birger Blomdahl.

Lindberg is known both as a jazz composer and musician, but also as active within other styles. Several of his works are written in a style combining elements of jazz, Swedish folk music and classical music.

He was awarded the Jussi Björling scholarship in 1990 and the medal Litteris et Artibus in 2006.