Fem2Fem was an American techno group who released two albums. With actress Lezlie Deane of Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare as a member, Fem2Fem were the first and (so-far only) openly lesbian pop group to chart, although the band did contain straight women in addition to open homosexuals. But only some of the members of Fem2Fem were lesbians, and according to lead singer Michelle Crispin their intentions at the beginning were to promote a healthy view of sexuality with their music, regardless of sexual orientation.[citation needed] However, an appearance by the band in the December 1993 issue of Playboy magazine and the non-political nature of their sapphic lyrics led to criticism by some in the LGBT community that the band was trying to make a fast buck off playing to the prurient interests of a heterosexual male audience.