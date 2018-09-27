Annie GosfieldBorn 11 September 1960
Annie Gosfield
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1960-09-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1697dd78-614a-497e-9a10-a60f55f9eefa
Annie Gosfield Biography (Wikipedia)
Annie Gosfield (born September 11, 1960 in Philadelphia) is a composer based in New York who works on the boundaries between notated and improvised music, electronic and acoustic sounds, refined timbres and noise. She composes for others and performs with her own group, taking her music on a path through festivals, factories, clubs, art spaces, and concert halls. Much of her work combines acoustic instruments with electronic sounds, incorporating unusual sources such as satellite sounds, machine sounds, detuned or out of tune samples and industrial noises. Her work often contains improvisation and frequently uses extended techniques and/or altered musical instruments. She won a 2012 Berlin Prize.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Annie Gosfield Tracks
Sort by
Don't Bite The Hand That Feeds Back
Annie Gosfield
Don't Bite The Hand That Feeds Back
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Bite The Hand That Feeds Back
Last played on
Freud
Annie Gosfield
Freud
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Freud
Last played on
Shattered Apparitions of the Western Wind: Part 1 & Part 2
Annie Gosfield
Shattered Apparitions of the Western Wind: Part 1 & Part 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shattered Apparitions of the Western Wind: Part 1 & Part 2
Last played on
Lightning Slingers and Dead Ringers - III. Machine-like but with some groove
Annie Gosfield
Lightning Slingers and Dead Ringers - III. Machine-like but with some groove
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lightning Slingers and Dead Ringers - III. Machine-like but with some groove
Last played on
The Manufacture of Tangled Ivory, Part II
Annie Gosfield
The Manufacture of Tangled Ivory, Part II
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Annie Gosfield Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist