Sandie Shaw
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqdy7.jpg
1947-02-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/16963107-9288-43a2-946c-81de2f5eddfa
Sandie Shaw Biography (Wikipedia)
Sandie Shaw, MBE (born Sandra Ann Goodrich; 26 February 1947) is an English singer. One of the most successful British female singers of the 1960s, in 1967 the song "Puppet on a String" performed by her became the first British entry to win the Eurovision Song Contest. After a long and successful career, Shaw announced her retirement from the music industry in 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sandie Shaw Performances & Interviews
- Sandie Shawhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqdy7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqdy7.jpg2014-11-26T11:26:00.000ZBrian Matthew chats to the 17 year old chart topper in 1964https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02ct95f
- Sandie Shaw tells Steve Wright about her new singlehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0278rp7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0278rp7.jpg2014-09-24T15:50:00.000ZSandie talks about an interesting collaboration, her long career and not retiring.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0278rpb
- Sandie Shaw enters Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01vbhxk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01vbhxk.jpg2014-03-16T20:59:00.000ZChristopher Blinston in Munich nominates Sandie Shaw for a place in Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame on Radio 2https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01vbhzp
- Sandie Shaw chats to Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p018qc0z.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p018qc0z.jpg2013-05-07T15:51:00.000ZSandie Shaw talks to Mark and Stuart about her retrospective collection.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p018qc3d
- Sandie Shaw chats to Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p018kmrk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p018kmrk.jpg2013-05-03T14:59:00.000ZSandie Shaw chats to Steve and the team about her Greatest Hits album and why she didn't wear shoes.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p018krsp
Sandie Shaw Tracks
Puppet on a String
Long Live Love
Monsieur Dupont
(There's) Always Something There to Remind Me
Girl Don't Come
Think Sometimes About Me
Jeane
Message Understood
