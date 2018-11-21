MuseNew Zealand singer
Muse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1695c115-bf3f-4014-9966-2b0c50179193
Muse Tracks
Sort by
Pressure
Muse
Pressure
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06sfqcm.jpglink
Pressure
Last played on
Prelude & Survival
Muse
Prelude & Survival
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prelude & Survival
Last played on
Supermassive Black Hole (Glastonbury, 24 June 2016)
Muse
Supermassive Black Hole (Glastonbury, 24 June 2016)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Supermassive Black Hole (Glastonbury, 24 June 2016)
Performer
Last played on
Starlight
Muse
Starlight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btn2m.jpglink
Starlight
Last played on
Sunburn
Muse
Sunburn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p023vy69.jpglink
Sunburn
Last played on
Plug In Baby
Muse
Plug In Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv49n.jpglink
Plug In Baby
Last played on
Knights Of Cydonia
Muse
Knights Of Cydonia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv6l3.jpglink
Knights Of Cydonia
Last played on
Muse Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
The team designing football crests for bands
-
Franz Ferdinand
-
Chris Martin's Gregathlon message
-
Franz Ferdinand Interview
-
The London Contemporary Voices Choir in session
-
The London Contemporary Voices Choir cover 'Paranoid Android'
-
Greg James chats backstage with Kasabian at Sounds Like Friday Night
-
Highlights of Kasabian at Reading + Leeds 2017
-
Radiohead
-
Colin Greenwood: An Afternoon with Q-Tip
Back to artist