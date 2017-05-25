Cassidy HaleyLA based singer/songwriter; Sunshine Rebel Records. Born 17 June 1980
Cassidy Hugaert Haley is an American singer-songwriter and clothing designer based in Los Angeles.
Stripped
Stripped
Last played on
Clarity (feat. Cassidy Haley)
Clarity (feat. Cassidy Haley)
Last played on
Best In Me (Live In Session)
Best In Me (Live In Session)
Last played on
