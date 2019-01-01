Pete BrownUK poet & producer, with Cream and Jack Bruce. Born 25 December 1940
Pete Brown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqq90.jpg
1940-12-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/16944898-0949-474c-95c0-e717a59e1663
Pete Brown Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Ronald Brown (25 December 1940) is an English performance poet, lyricist, and singer best known for his collaborations with Cream and Jack Bruce. Brown formed the bands Pete Brown & His Battered Ornaments and Pete Brown & Piblokto! and worked with Graham Bond and Phil Ryan. He also writes film scripts and formed a film production company.
