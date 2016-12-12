ShivareeFormed 1997. Disbanded 2007
Shivaree
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqwpz.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1692e094-48b6-4d0e-8555-43ca0bd42467
Shivaree Biography (Wikipedia)
Shivaree was an Americana band formed in 1997 consisting of Ambrosia Parsley (vocals), Danny McGough (keyboard), and Duke McVinnie (guitar). Shivaree is best known for the song "Goodnight Moon", released in 1999, heard in Dawson's Creek, Kill Bill: Volume 2, and Silver Linings Playbook. Shivaree officially separated in 2007 after a very brief promotional tour of its last album, Tainted Love.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Shivaree Tracks
Sort by
Goodnight Moon
Shivaree
Goodnight Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwpz.jpglink
Goodnight Moon
Last played on
Darling Lousy Guy
Shivaree
Darling Lousy Guy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwpz.jpglink
Darling Lousy Guy
Last played on
Shivaree Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist