Shivaree was an Americana band formed in 1997 consisting of Ambrosia Parsley (vocals), Danny McGough (keyboard), and Duke McVinnie (guitar). Shivaree is best known for the song "Goodnight Moon", released in 1999, heard in Dawson's Creek, Kill Bill: Volume 2, and Silver Linings Playbook. Shivaree officially separated in 2007 after a very brief promotional tour of its last album, Tainted Love.

