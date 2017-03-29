DoDutch singer Dominique Rijpma van Hulst. Born 7 September 1981
Do
1981-09-07
Do Biography (Wikipedia)
Dominique Rijpma Van Hulst is a Dutch singer known by her stage name Do. She is best known for singing the vocals of "Heaven," DJ Sammy's worldwide top 10 hit in 2002-2003, a cover of the 1980s hit of the same name by Bryan Adams. She has released two albums.
Do Tracks
Heaven (feat. Do)
DJ Sammy
Heaven (feat. Do)
Heaven (feat. Do)
Sex On Fire (Saturday Session Archive)
Do
Sex On Fire (Saturday Session Archive)
Sex On Fire (Saturday Session Archive)
Sex On Fire
Do
Sex On Fire
Sex On Fire
Heaven Candlelight Mix
Do
Heaven Candlelight Mix
Heaven Candlelight Mix
Playground hustle
Do
Playground hustle
Playground hustle
Jealous Girl
Do
Jealous Girl
Jealous Girl
