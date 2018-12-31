Meck
Meck Biography (Wikipedia)
Meck is the DJ and recording alias of Craig Dimech, the former head of free2air recordings and now Frenetic Music.[citation needed]
Known initially for the re-working of Leo Sayer's "Thunder In My Heart Again", he has gone on to forge a partnership with Italian vocalist, producer and DJ Dino Lenny.
Meck Tracks
Thunder In My Heart Again (feat. Leo Sayer)
Thunder In My Heart Again (feat. Leo Sayer)
Thunder In My Heart Again (feat. Leo Sayer)
Thunder In My Heart And Thunder In My Heart Again
Thunder In My Heart And Thunder In My Heart Again
Thunder In My Heart And Thunder In My Heart Again
