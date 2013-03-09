Peter Slaghuis (21 August 1961 – 5 September 1991) was a Dutch DJ, producer and remixer, whose work was mostly released under the name Hithouse (a literal translation of his last name — slag, a hit, a beat; and huis, house).

Slaghuis was born in Rijswijk, Netherlands. He was a figure in the European dance music scene in the 1980s, producing popular remixes of various hits (most notably the "Long Vocal Dutch Mix" of "I Can't Wait" by Nu Shooz). Slaghuis stated "I hated that song so much... I just had to put a hook over it." With the arrival of house music in Europe, Slaghuis took up the pseudonym Hithouse and began using his sampling techniques in this field. His best known work, "Jack to the Sound of the Underground", reached #14 on the UK Singles Chart in 1988. His next few works did not attain the same level of success, though "Jack to the Sound of the Underground" remained in public consciousness in the UK when used as the theme for both the radio and television versions of the BBC comedy show The Mary Whitehouse Experience.