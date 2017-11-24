Miranda Lee Richards (born April 4, 1975) is an American singer-songwriter.

Her 2001 release The Herethereafter included original compositions such as "The Beginner" as well as a cover of The Rolling Stones' 1967 single "Dandelion". Her single "The Long Goodbye" reached into the top five in Japan, and the music video for this song was in heavy rotation on MTV Japan.

Richards grew up in San Francisco, the daughter of comic book artists Ted and Teresa Richards. She attended San Francisco's School of the Arts, and then took up modeling after graduation. She moved to Paris to continue her modeling career and hated it, moving back to San Francisco. She met Kirk Hammett of Metallica through a friend, and he gave her guitar lessons and taught her to play Mazzy Star songs. She recorded some demos in her basement which reached the ears of Anton Newcombe of The Brian Jonestown Massacre, which she joined briefly. After leaving them, she moved to Los Angeles, living in a tent out of a friend's backyard,[citation needed] while she met the many musicians who would contribute to her debut.