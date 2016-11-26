Angharad Drake
Angharad Drake
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/16896bf3-389d-4ebc-bc75-50ce9b22526b
Angharad Drake Tracks
Sort by
Baby
Angharad Drake
Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby
Last played on
Sword
Angharad Drake
Sword
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sword
Last played on
Swing
Angharad Drake
Swing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swing
Last played on
Angharad Drake Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist