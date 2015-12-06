Phillips BrooksBorn 13 December 1835. Died 23 January 1893
Phillips Brooks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1835-12-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1685489d-e7c5-46a2-8303-32a53f3e664b
Phillips Brooks Biography (Wikipedia)
Phillips Brooks (December 13, 1835 – January 23, 1893) was an American Episcopal clergyman and author, long the Rector of Boston's Trinity Church and briefly Bishop of Massachusetts, and particularly remembered as lyricist of the Christmas hymn, "O Little Town of Bethlehem".
In the Episcopal liturgical calendar he is remembered on January 23.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Phillips Brooks Tracks
Sort by
O little town of Bethlehem (feat. Westbury on Trym Parish Church Choir, Richanrd Johnson, Ruth Kenyon & Luke Russell)
Bristol Youth Choir, English Traditional Melody, David Ogden, English Traditional Melody, David Ogden & Phillips Brooks
O little town of Bethlehem (feat. Westbury on Trym Parish Church Choir, Richanrd Johnson, Ruth Kenyon & Luke Russell)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O little town of Bethlehem (feat. Westbury on Trym Parish Church Choir, Richanrd Johnson, Ruth Kenyon & Luke Russell)
Choir
Composer
Featured Artist
Last played on
Back to artist