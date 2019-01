J Xaverre is a Laptop folk band from Sunderland in the North-East of England. To all practical intents and purposes a solo effort from Pete Gofton, he has occasionally been joined by Lea Doherty on vocals and the King of Woolworths member Jon Brooks on keyboards & production.

