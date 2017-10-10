Helene FischerBorn 5 August 1984
Helene Fischer
1984-08-05
Helene Fischer Biography (Wikipedia)
Helene Fischer (born 5 August 1984) is a German singer, entertainer, television presenter and actress. Since her debut in 2005 she has won numerous awards, including seventeen Echo awards, four "Die Krone der Volksmusik" awards and three Bambi awards. According to record certifications she has sold at least 15 million records. In June 2014, her multi platinum 2013 album Farbenspiel became the legally most downloaded album by a German artist of all time.
Helene Fischer Tracks
Nur Mit Dir - Extended Mix
Helene Fischer
Nur Mit Dir - Extended Mix
Nur Mit Dir - Extended Mix
Artemlos Durch Die Nacht
Helene Fischer
Artemlos Durch Die Nacht
Artemlos Durch Die Nacht
