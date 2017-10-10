Helene Fischer (born 5 August 1984) is a German singer, entertainer, television presenter and actress. Since her debut in 2005 she has won numerous awards, including seventeen Echo awards, four "Die Krone der Volksmusik" awards and three Bambi awards. According to record certifications she has sold at least 15 million records. In June 2014, her multi platinum 2013 album Farbenspiel became the legally most downloaded album by a German artist of all time.