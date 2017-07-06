SodastreamFormed 1997. Disbanded 2 March 2007
Sodastream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p056j6sc.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1676b6d7-a83d-464f-9563-a19096c154eb
Sodastream Biography (Wikipedia)
Sodastream are an Australian folk rock duo consisting of Karl Smith on lead vocals and acoustic guitar; and Pete Cohen on double bass, bass guitar, piano and backing vocals; which formed in 1996 in Perth. They have toured Australia, United States, Europe and Japan and had national rotation on radio network, Triple J. Sodastream issued four studio albums, Looks Like a Russian (22 May 2000), The Hill for Company (3 September 2001), A Minor Revival (4 August 2003) and Reservations (22 May 2006) before disbanding in 2007. In 2011 the pair were both members of Lee Memorial and in 2013 reformed Sodastream.
Sodastream Tracks
Warm July
Sodastream
Warm July
Warm July
Last played on
Colouring Iris
Sodastream
Colouring Iris
Colouring Iris
Last played on
Saturday's Ash
Sodastream
Saturday's Ash
Saturday's Ash
Last played on
Out
Sodastream
Out
Out
Last played on
Constant Ships
Sodastream
Constant Ships
Constant Ships
Last played on
