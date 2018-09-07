Teresa Żylis‐GaraPolish operatic soprano. Born 23 January 1930
Teresa Żylis‐Gara
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1930-01-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/16712f2b-2b51-4c80-b231-9a898781b09f
Teresa Żylis‐Gara Biography (Wikipedia)
Teresa Żylis-Gara (born 23 January 1935) is a Polish operatic soprano who had a major international career during the 1950s through the 1990s. Although chiefly known for her portrayals in operas by Mozart, Puccini and Verdi, she sang a broad repertoire that encompassed a wide array of musical periods and languages. In addition to her work on the stage, she has been active as a concert singer and recitalist, and is particularly admired for her interpretations of the works of Bach, Handel and Brahms.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Teresa Żylis‐Gara Tracks
Sort by
Delicieux oubli des choses (Le Roi Arthus, Act 1 Scene 3)
Ernest Chausson
Delicieux oubli des choses (Le Roi Arthus, Act 1 Scene 3)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br46y.jpglink
Delicieux oubli des choses (Le Roi Arthus, Act 1 Scene 3)
Last played on
Der Rosenkavalier - opera in 3 acts Op.59 [1909-10]
Richard Strauss
Der Rosenkavalier - opera in 3 acts Op.59 [1909-10]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Der Rosenkavalier - opera in 3 acts Op.59 [1909-10]
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1967: Prom 10
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3v4fx
Royal Albert Hall
1967-08-01T20:33:40
1
Aug
1967
Proms 1967: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist