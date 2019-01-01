Ferris MCBorn 2 October 1973
1973-10-02
Ferris MC Biography (Wikipedia)
Sascha Reimann (born 2 October 1973 in Neuwied), alias Ferris MC, is a German musician, rapper and actor.
