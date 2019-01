Ark was a progressive metal band from Norway founded by guitarist Tore Østby (Conception, D. C. Cooper, Frankie's Playground, Redrum) and drummer John Macaluso (TNT, Riot, Spread Eagle, Alex Masi, Yngwie Malmsteen, Powermad), who later joined up with singer Jørn Lande to record two albums. Lande, Østby and Macaluso were joined by Randy Coven (Steve Vai, Steve Morse) on bass and Mats Olausson (Yngwie Malmsteen) on keyboards for their second effort.

