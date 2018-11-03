ArkNorwegian metal band. Formed 1990. Disbanded 2011
Ark
1990
Ark Biography (Wikipedia)
Ark was a progressive metal band from Norway founded by guitarist Tore Østby (Conception, D. C. Cooper, Frankie's Playground, Redrum) and drummer John Macaluso (TNT, Riot, Spread Eagle, Alex Masi, Yngwie Malmsteen, Powermad), who later joined up with singer Jørn Lande to record two albums. Lande, Østby and Macaluso were joined by Randy Coven (Steve Vai, Steve Morse) on bass and Mats Olausson (Yngwie Malmsteen) on keyboards for their second effort.
Ark Tracks
The Shadow In My Company
Let It Breathe
Let It Breathe
Over and Over
Over and Over
Operator
Operator
Operator (Live Lounge)
Operator (Live Lounge)
Made For Us (Live Lounge)
Made For Us
Made For Us
Emeaba
Emeaba
