Clement Marfo & The Frontline are an English music group formed in South London. The group's members are diverse in many genres of music. Their sound is built on a Grime and Hip-Hop, with elements of Rock brought in by the various members of the band.
Champion
Champion
Mayhem (feat. Kano)
Mayhem (feat. Kano)
Clement Marfo & The Frontline - Last Night
Clement Marfo & The Frontline - Last Night
Last Night
Last Night
Champion (Westfunk & Steve Smart Mix)
Champion (Westfunk & Steve Smart Mix)
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Reading
Leeds
2012-08-25T19:44:38
25
Aug
2012
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Reading
