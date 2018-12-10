Jaden Christopher Syre Smith (born July 8, 1998) is an American rapper, singer, songwriter and actor. He is the son of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith. Jaden Smith's first movie role was with his father in the 2006 film The Pursuit of Happyness. He also acted in the 2008 remake of The Day the Earth Stood Still and the 2010 remake of The Karate Kid, and was in the 2013 film After Earth with his father.

Following the critical panning of After Earth, Smith distanced himself from acting and the film industry, deciding to focus on music instead, releasing Cool Tape Vol. 2 in November 2014 and starting a three-year work effort on his debut studio album Syre which was released in 2017 and later followed up with Syre: The Electric Album in 2018.

Smith has returned to acting as of 2017, acting in the two part Netflix original The Get Down and a voice acting role in the Netflix original anime Neo Yokio.