SHeDAISY was an American country music group founded in the late 1980s by sisters Kristyn Robyn Osborn (born August 24, 1970), Kelsi Marie Osborn (born November 21, 1974), and Kassidy Lorraine Osborn (born October 30, 1976) from Magna, Utah. The group's name is derived from the word shideezhí, a Navajo term meaning "my little sister".

The trio began their careers as The Osborn Sisters, were signed to the Nashville division of RCA Records, and recorded an album that was never released. By 1999 the sisters renamed the group SHeDAISY and signed to Lyric Street Records. Their first album, The Whole SHeBANG, was issued that year and certified platinum in the United States. A Christmas album entitled Brand New Year was released in 2000, Knock on the Sky was issued in 2002, the gold-certified Sweet Right Here was released in 2004, Fortuneteller's Melody in 2006, and the compilation The Best of SHeDAISY in 2008.

SHeDAISY has charted 15 times on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. Their hits include "Little Good-Byes," "This Woman Needs", "I Will… But", "Don't Worry 'bout a Thing", and two Christmas singles.