Back to the Planet
Back to the Planet are an anarcho-punk/pop band from London, England. Their music blends elements of ska, dub, punk, and electronic dance music. They formed in 1989, split in 1995 to pursue personal music projects. They had a reunion gig in 2006 and played together irregularly since.
Daydream
Back to the Planet
Daydream
Daydream
Please Don't Fight (Radio 1 Session, 6 Feb 1993)
Back to the Planet
Please Don't Fight (Radio 1 Session, 6 Feb 1993)
Manwoman (Radio 1 Session, 6 Feb 1993)
Back to the Planet
Manwoman (Radio 1 Session, 6 Feb 1993)
London City (Radio 1 Session, 6 Feb 1993)
Back to the Planet
London City (Radio 1 Session, 6 Feb 1993)
Hard Edged Few (Radio 1 Session, 6 Feb 1993)
Back to the Planet
Hard Edged Few (Radio 1 Session, 6 Feb 1993)
Teenage Turtles
Back to the Planet
Teenage Turtles
Teenage Turtles
