George McPhee
George McPhee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/166aed85-5272-4472-9fdf-55bead5a8849
George McPhee Tracks
Sort by
Infant Holy, Infant Lowly
Trad.
Infant Holy, Infant Lowly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Infant Holy, Infant Lowly
Choir
Director
Last played on
God Is Gone Up With A Triumphant Shout
Gerald Finzi
God Is Gone Up With A Triumphant Shout
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7b.jpglink
God Is Gone Up With A Triumphant Shout
Last played on
Somewhere Over The Rainbow
Soundsational, Givin' It Laldie, Paisley Abbey Choristers, NYCoS Edinburgh Chamber Choir & George McPhee
Somewhere Over The Rainbow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somewhere Over The Rainbow
Performer
It Is A Thing Most Wonderful
Paisley Abbey Choristers & George McPhee
It Is A Thing Most Wonderful
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Is A Thing Most Wonderful
Performer
Light Of The World
Paisley Abbey Choristers & George McPhee
Light Of The World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Light Of The World
Performer
Fanfare
George McPhee
Fanfare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fanfare
Praise My Soul The King of Heaven (feat. George McPhee)
Sir John Goss
Praise My Soul The King of Heaven (feat. George McPhee)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Praise My Soul The King of Heaven (feat. George McPhee)
Choir
Conductor
Music Arranger
Lyricist
Last played on
All My Hope O God Is Founded
George McPhee
All My Hope O God Is Founded
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1q.jpglink
All My Hope O God Is Founded
Last played on
Praise My Soul The King of Heaven
Henry Francis Lyte
Praise My Soul The King of Heaven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Praise My Soul The King of Heaven
Last played on
The Summons
George McPhee
The Summons
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Summons
Performer
Last played on
Praise My Soul
George McPhee
Praise My Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Praise My Soul
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist