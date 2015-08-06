No JoyFormed 2009
No Joy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p030w1y9.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1667e92c-84a4-455b-89c8-70bf5709c22d
No Joy Biography (Wikipedia)
No Joy are a Canadian shoegaze band, formed in late 2009 by Jasamine White-Gluz and Laura Lloyd.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
No Joy Tracks
Sort by
Hollywood Teeth
No Joy
Hollywood Teeth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w1y9.jpglink
Hollywood Teeth
Last played on
Everything New
No Joy
Everything New
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w1y9.jpglink
Everything New
Last played on
Last Boss
No Joy
Last Boss
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w1y9.jpglink
Last Boss
Last played on
Hare Tarot Lies
No Joy
Hare Tarot Lies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w1y9.jpglink
Hare Tarot Lies
Last played on
Hawaii
No Joy
Hawaii
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w1y9.jpglink
Hawaii
Last played on
No Joy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist