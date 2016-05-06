Vivian StanshallBorn 21 March 1943. Died 5 March 1995
Vivian Stanshall
1943-03-21
Vivian Stanshall Biography (Wikipedia)
Vivian Stanshall (born Victor Anthony Stanshall; 21 March 1943 – 5 March 1995) was an English singer-songwriter, musician, author, poet and wit, best known for his work with the Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band, for his exploration of the British upper classes in Sir Henry at Rawlinson End (as a radio series for John Peel, as an audio recording, as a book and as a film), and for acting as Master of Ceremonies on Mike Oldfield's album Tubular Bells.
Vivian Stanshall Tracks
Terry Keeps His Clips On
Terry Keeps His Clips On
Last played on
Trail Of The Lonesome Pine (Radio 1 Session, 16 Oct 1975)
In The Final Analysis (Radio 1 Session, 16 Oct 1975)
The Unbridled Suite (Radio 1 Session, 16 Oct 1975)
Peter and the Wolf (extract)
Peter and the Wolf (extract)
Last played on
Ginger Geezer
Ginger Geezer
Last played on
Lakonga
Lakonga
Last played on
The Unbridled Suite / In The Final Analysis (Radio 1 Session, 16 Oct 1975)
Prong & Toots Go Steady
Prong & Toots Go Steady
Last played on
Aunt Florrie Remembers
Aunt Florrie Remembers
Last played on
RedEye
RedEye
Last played on
Calypso To Calapso
Calypso To Calapso
Last played on
Baba Tunde
Baba Tunde
Last played on
Labio Dental Fricative
Labio Dental Fricative
Last played on
Sir Henry at Rawlinson End part 4 29.03.1978
Sir Henry at Rawlinson End part 4 11th Dec 1977
Excerpt From "Sir Henry at Rawlinson End"
Excerpt From "Sir Henry at Rawlinson End"
Last played on
Labio Frictative Dental
Labio Frictative Dental
Last played on
