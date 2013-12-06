The Kenyan Boys ChoirFormed 1998
The Kenyan Boys Choir
1998
The Kenyan Boys Choir Biography (Wikipedia)
The Kenyan Boys Choir is an African traditional and contemporary male voice choir based in the city of Nairobi, Kenya.
The Kenyan Boys Choir Tracks
Shoshaloza (Nkosi Sikelel'i Afrika)
The Kenyan Boys Choir
Shoshaloza (Nkosi Sikelel'i Afrika)
Shoshaloza (Nkosi Sikelel'i Afrika)
Jambo Bwana
The Kenyan Boys Choir
Jambo Bwana
Jambo Bwana
Tuli Tuli
The Kenyan Boys Choir
Tuli Tuli
Tuli Tuli
Homeless
The Kenyan Boys Choir
Homeless
Homeless
Oluwa L'Oluso Agutan Mi - The Lord's My Shepherd
The Kenyan Boys Choir
Oluwa L'Oluso Agutan Mi - The Lord's My Shepherd
Nkosi Sikelel'I Afrika
The Kenyan Boys Choir
Nkosi Sikelel'I Afrika
Nkosi Sikelel'I Afrika
Kikererani Lelo
The Kenyan Boys Choir
Kikererani Lelo
Kikererani Lelo
Malaika
The Kenyan Boys Choir
Malaika
Malaika
