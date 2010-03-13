snd are Mark Fell and Mat Steel, a pair of Sheffield DJs and musicians whose work has been described as glitch. Naming their project after the extension often used for computer sound files, Fell and Steel are both expert programmers who disdain the usual electronics route of audio software or instruments. During 1998-99, they debuted with the "Tplay" single and Newtables EP on their own .snd label. In July 1999, Mille Plateaux released the debut album, Makesnd Cassette, with Stdiosnd Types following one year later. Their most recent album, Atavism, was released in 2009 by Raster-Noton. In 2014 Snd self published an extended and remastered version of their debut release "Tplay".