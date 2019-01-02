SmokieEnglish rock band, aka Smokey. Formed 1 January 1964
Smokie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqt1r.jpg
1965-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/165e2705-abf7-4f1b-8971-4ceed8769c4d
Smokie Biography (Wikipedia)
Smokie (originally spelt Smokey) are an English rock band from Bradford, Yorkshire. The band found success at home and abroad after teaming up with Mike Chapman and Nicky Chinn. They have had a number of line-up changes and were still actively touring in 2018. Among their most famous hit singles are "If You Think You Know How to Love Me", "Oh Carol", "Lay Back in the Arms of Someone", "I'll Meet You at Midnight". Their most popular hit single, "Living Next Door to Alice", peaked at No. 3 on the UK Singles Chart and, in March 1977, reached No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Smokie Performances & Interviews
- Chris Norman chats to Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g31lv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g31lv.jpg2013-09-03T17:18:00.000ZChris Norman - formerly of Smokie - talks about his new album and if he sounds like him!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01g31n0
Chris Norman chats to Steve Wright
Smokie Tracks
Sort by
Living Next Door To Alice
Smokie
Living Next Door To Alice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt1r.jpglink
Living Next Door To Alice
Last played on
If You Think You Know How To Love Me
Smokie
If You Think You Know How To Love Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt1r.jpglink
If You Think You Know How To Love Me
Last played on
Don't Play Your Rock 'N' Roll To Me
Smokie
Don't Play Your Rock 'N' Roll To Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt1r.jpglink
Don't Play Your Rock 'N' Roll To Me
Last played on
Ain't It Funny How It Works
Smokie
Ain't It Funny How It Works
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt1r.jpglink
Ain't It Funny How It Works
Last played on
Stumblin In
Smokie
Stumblin In
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt1r.jpglink
Stumblin In
Last played on
I'll Meet You At Midnight
Smokie
I'll Meet You At Midnight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt1r.jpglink
I'll Meet You At Midnight
Last played on
Something's Been Making Me Blue
Smokie
Something's Been Making Me Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt1r.jpglink
Something's Been Making Me Blue
Last played on
It's Your Life
Smokie
It's Your Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt1r.jpglink
It's Your Life
Last played on
Lay Back In The Arms Of Someone
Smokie
Lay Back In The Arms Of Someone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt1r.jpglink
Lay Back In The Arms Of Someone
Last played on
Needles And Pins
Smokie
Needles And Pins
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt1r.jpglink
Needles And Pins
Last played on
Oh Carol
Smokie
Oh Carol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt1r.jpglink
Oh Carol
Last played on
Boulevard Of Broken Dreams
Smokie
Boulevard Of Broken Dreams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt1r.jpglink
Boulevard Of Broken Dreams
Last played on
Playlists featuring Smokie
Upcoming Events
14
Feb
2019
Smokie
Waterfront Hall, Belfast, UK
9
Apr
2019
Smokie, Suzi Quatro, David Essex and Les Mckeown's Legendary Bay City Rollers
Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
9
Apr
2019
Smokie, Suzi Quatro, David Essex and LES McKEOWN’S BAY CITY ROLLERS
Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
10
Apr
2019
Smokie, Suzi Quatro, David Essex, Les Mckeown's Legendary Bay City Rollers and LES McKEOWN’S BAY CITY ROLLERS
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, Nottingham, UK
11
Apr
2019
Smokie, Les Mckeown's Legendary Bay City Rollers, Suzi Quatro, David Essex and LES McKEOWN’S BAY CITY ROLLERS
SSE Arena, Wembley, London, UK
Smokie Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist