Ashley SlaterBorn 1961
Ashley Slater
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1961
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1658c51b-3b8f-4c72-8314-3dd4fa524837
Ashley Slater Biography (Wikipedia)
Ashley Slater (born 1961) is a Canadian-born British trombone player and best known for his narration on the television series Boo! as well as his work with Norman Cook (a.k.a. Fatboy Slim) in the band Freak Power.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ashley Slater Tracks
Sort by
Hear My Call (Club Des Belugas remix) (feat. Ashley Slater)
Moca
Hear My Call (Club Des Belugas remix) (feat. Ashley Slater)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gettin' Home (feat. Ashley Slater)
Rory Hoy
Gettin' Home (feat. Ashley Slater)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gettin' Home (feat. Ashley Slater)
Last played on
Hey Everybody! (feat. Ashley Slater)
Rory Hoy
Hey Everybody! (feat. Ashley Slater)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hey Everybody! (feat. Ashley Slater)
Last played on
Private Sunshine
Ashley Slater
Private Sunshine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Private Sunshine
Last played on
Why Did You Do It (feat. Ashley Slater)
Ferry Ultra
Why Did You Do It (feat. Ashley Slater)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Why Did You Do It (feat. Ashley Slater)
Last played on
Why Did You Do It (The Reflex Re-Vision) (feat. Ashley Slater)
Ferry Ultra
Why Did You Do It (The Reflex Re-Vision) (feat. Ashley Slater)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Summer Soul (feat. Ashley Slater)
Innereyefull
Summer Soul (feat. Ashley Slater)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Summer Soul (feat. Ashley Slater)
Last played on
Sad Afrika
Django Bates
Sad Afrika
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061zcrv.jpglink
Sad Afrika
Last played on
Eddies Trousers
Ashley Slater
Eddies Trousers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eddies Trousers
Last played on
Adios Amiga!
Ashley Slater
Adios Amiga!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Adios Amiga!
Last played on
My Boy Lollipop
Fayyaz Virji
My Boy Lollipop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqftx.jpglink
My Boy Lollipop
Last played on
Roll Over Baby
Krafty Kuts
Roll Over Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0611mfk.jpglink
Roll Over Baby
Last played on
Ain't It Funky (Roll Over Baby) (feat. Ashley Slater & Krafty Kuts)
Adam ‘A Skillz’ Mills
Ain't It Funky (Roll Over Baby) (feat. Ashley Slater & Krafty Kuts)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0611mfk.jpglink
Ain't It Funky (Roll Over Baby) (feat. Ashley Slater & Krafty Kuts)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2013: Prom 62: A Celebration of Charlie Parker
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/en3xj5
Royal Albert Hall
2013-08-28T20:21:47
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p017b2n3.jpg
28
Aug
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 62: A Celebration of Charlie Parker
Royal Albert Hall
Ashley Slater Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist