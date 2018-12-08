Instant Funk
Instant Funk Biography (Wikipedia)
Instant Funk were an American 1970s and 1980s disco band, best known for their disco classic, "I Got My Mind Made Up (You Can Get It Girl)".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Instant Funk Performances & Interviews
The Funk & Soul Years - 1979
2015-05-09
Craig takes you back to 1979 in the Funk & Soul Years, with tracks from Instant Funk, Michael Jackson, and Chuck Brown And The Soul Searchers.
The Funk & Soul Years - 1979
Instant Funk Tracks
Crying
Got My Mind Made Up - Instant Funk
I Got My Mind Made Up [Larry Levan 12' Mix]
I Got My Mind Made Up
Bodyshine (Larry Levan Mix)
Merchant
Got My Mind Up (Larry Levan Mix)
Mind made Up
Witch Doctor
I Got My Mind Made Up (You Can Get It Girl)
Wide World of Sports
Crying [remix]
Dark Vadar
Philly Jump
So Glad I'm The One
Dont Wanna Party (Belabouche Edit)
Bodyshine
