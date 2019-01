Hostage Calm was an American punk rock band from Wallingford, Connecticut, United States, formed in 2007. Hostage Calm released two extended plays, four full-length albums, and a split with punk band Anti-Flag. The band announced their breakup on October 8, 2014 and played their last show on March 6, 2015.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia