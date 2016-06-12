Basil CameronBorn 18 August 1884. Died 26 June 1975
Basil Cameron
1884-08-18
Basil Cameron Biography (Wikipedia)
Basil Cameron, CBE (18 August 1884 – 26 June 1975) was an English conductor.
Basil Cameron Tracks
Piano Concerto No.2 in B flat major (2nd mvt: Adagio)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Concerto No.2 in B flat major (2nd mvt: Adagio)
Piano Concerto No.2 in B flat major (2nd mvt: Adagio)
Past BBC Events
Proms 1964: Prom 49 - Last Night of the Proms 1964
Royal Albert Hall
1964-09-19T20:35:22
19
Sep
1964
Proms 1964: Prom 49 - Last Night of the Proms 1964
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1964: Prom 21 - Basil Cameron Eightieth Birthday Concert
Royal Albert Hall
18 Aug 1964
Royal Albert Hall
1964-08-18T20:35:22
18
Aug
1964
Proms 1964: Prom 21 - Basil Cameron Eightieth Birthday Concert
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1963: Prom 49 - Last Night of the Proms 1963
Royal Albert Hall
1963-09-14T20:35:22
14
Sep
1963
Proms 1963: Prom 49 - Last Night of the Proms 1963
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1963: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
1963-08-17T20:35:22
17
Aug
1963
Proms 1963: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1962: Prom 49 - Last Night of the Proms 1962
Royal Albert Hall
1962-09-15T20:35:22
15
Sep
1962
Proms 1962: Prom 49 - Last Night of the Proms 1962
Royal Albert Hall
