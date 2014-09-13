Michael J McEvoy (born August 29, 1961, in Camden County, New Jersey) is an American screen composer, orchestrator and multi-instrumentalist (piano, guitar, bass, viola). He began studying music as a child and his music education developed quickly after his family relocated to London, England in 1973. McEvoy attended the William Ellis Boys Grammar School in London and was a member of the London Schools Symphony Orchestra, attending the Centre for Young Musicians Saturday music school studying Viola and Piano. McEvoy went to the Leeds College of Music but eventually left to perform with saxophonist Dick Heckstall-Smith, in his band Big Chief.

His most recent film score is Richard Loncraine's Finding Your Feet starring Imelda Staunton, Celia Imrie and Timothy Spall released in February 2018.