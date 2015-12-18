Peeter Süda (30 January [O.S. 18 January] 1883 in Viki, Saare County – 3 August 1920 in Tallinn) was a father of the Estonian organ school, composer and an early collector of Estonian folksongs.

He studied at the Saint Petersburg Conservatory from 1902 to 1912. His organ teachers were Louis Homilius and Jacob Handschin, his composition professors included Anatoly Lyadov, Alexander Glazunov, Jāzeps Vītols and Nicolai Soloviev. After graduation, he worked as an organist and piano teacher in Tallinn.