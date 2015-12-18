Peeter SüdaBorn 30 January 1883. Died 3 August 1920
Peeter Süda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1883-01-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1650e689-eaf0-4c54-8704-60b9ddc1d527
Peeter Süda Biography (Wikipedia)
Peeter Süda (30 January [O.S. 18 January] 1883 in Viki, Saare County – 3 August 1920 in Tallinn) was a father of the Estonian organ school, composer and an early collector of Estonian folksongs.
He studied at the Saint Petersburg Conservatory from 1902 to 1912. His organ teachers were Louis Homilius and Jacob Handschin, his composition professors included Anatoly Lyadov, Alexander Glazunov, Jāzeps Vītols and Nicolai Soloviev. After graduation, he worked as an organist and piano teacher in Tallinn.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Peeter Süda Tracks
Sort by
Prelude and Fugue in G minor
Peeter Süda
Prelude and Fugue in G minor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prelude and Fugue in G minor
Last played on
Gigue (à la Bach)
Peeter Süda
Gigue (à la Bach)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gigue (à la Bach)
Last played on
Peeter Süda Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist