Kanye Omari West (born June 8, 1977) is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur and fashion designer. His musical career has been marked by dramatic changes in styles, incorporating an eclectic range of influences including soul, baroque-pop, electro, indie rock, synth-pop, industrial and gospel. Over the course of his career, West has been responsible for cultural movements and progressions within mainstream hip hop and popular music at large.
Born in Atlanta and raised in Chicago, West first became known as a producer for Roc-A-Fella Records in the early 2000s, producing hit singles for recording artists such as Jay-Z, Ludacris and Alicia Keys. Intent on pursuing a solo career as a rapper, West released his debut album The College Dropout in 2004 to widespread critical and commercial success, and founded the record label GOOD Music. He went on to experiment with a variety of musical genres on subsequent acclaimed studio albums, including Late Registration (2005), Graduation (2007), and the polarizing but influential 808s & Heartbreak (2008). He released his fifth album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy in 2010 to further rave reviews, and has since succeeded it with Yeezus (2013) and The Life of Pablo (2016), as well as full-length collaborations Watch the Throne (2011) and Kids See Ghosts (2018) with Jay-Z and Kid Cudi respectively.
In this 2007 interview Trevor Nelson asks Kanye about his connection with European music and culture.
At the Graduation album playback in 2007, Kanye talks about how it's not where you come from that matters in music, it's about where you are coming from.
DJ Semtex celebrates the greatness that is Chance the Rapper!
Newsbeat Ents has all the latest updates on Kanye West's hospitalisation on Monday.
The rapper has cancelled the rest of his Saint Pablo tour.
How will he surprise us this time?
"You don't know what to expect but would you want anything else?"
I Love It
Stronger
Real Friends
Knock You Down (feat. Kanye West & Ne-Yo)
Run This Town
Forever (feat. Kanye West, Lil Wayne & Eminem)
Gold Digger (feat. Jamie Foxx)
E.T. (feat. Kanye West)
Touch The Sky (feat. Lupe Fiasco)
American Boy (feat. Kanye West)
Flashing Lights (TWRK Remix)
Flashing Lights (feat. Dwele)
Thank You (feat. Q‐Tip, Kanye West & Lil Wayne)
Gold Digger (High Contrast Remix) (feat. Jamie Foxx)
FourFiveSeconds
All Of The Lights (feat. Rihanna)
Swagga Like Us (feat. Kanye West & Lil Wayne)
Paris
All Falls Down (feat. Syleena Johnson)
Jesus Walks
Good Life (feat. T‐Pain)
Supernova (feat. Kanye West)
Clique (feat. Big Sean & JAY-Z)
Power
Xmas In Harlem (feat. Cyhi the Prynce & Teyana Taylor)
Overnight Celebrity (feat. Kanye West)
Famous (feat. Rihanna & Swizz Beatz)
