Sheila Kay Adams
Sheila Kay Adams Performances & Interviews
Sheila Kay Adams Tracks
Dinah
Last played on
My dearest dear (Kershaw's Appalachian Sessions)
Trad.
Seven Nights Drunk (Kershaw's Appalachian Sessions)
Trad.
Awake, Awake (Kershaw's Appalachian Sessions)
Trad.
My Dearest Dear
Trad & Sheila Kay Adams
Composer
Fly Around My Pretty Little Miss
Sheila Kay Adams
Pretty Fair Miss All In Her Garden
Sheila Kay Adams
Mole In the Ground
Sheila Kay Adams
Last played on
The Farmer's Cursed Wife
Sheila Kay Adams
Last played on
The Silk Merchant's Daughter
Sheila Kay Adams
Awake Awake
Sheila Kay Adams
Last played on
Fall on my knees
Trad, Sheila Kay Adams & Dan Lewis
Composer
Last played on
Pretty Saro (from the singing of Mary Sands)
Sheila Kay Adams
The Farmer's Cursed Wife (from the singing of Inez Chandler)
Sheila Kay Adams
The Daemon Lover (from the singing of Dellie Chandler Norton)
Sheila Kay Adams
