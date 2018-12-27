Lee Santana (born 1959) is an American lutenist and composer, resident in Bremen, Germany. He is married to Hille Perl.

Lee Santana studied with Stephen Stubbs.

He has composed a variety of works for early instruments such as lutes, viols, recorders and small baroque orchestra. He performs with the Freiburg Baroque Orchestra, the gambist Hille Perl and in the group Los Otros, among others. He has made many recordings with Perl and solo (below), as well as Concerts à deux violes esgales by Monsieur de Sainte-Colombe with Hille Perl, Lorenz Duftschmid, and Andrew Lawrence-King.

