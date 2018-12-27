Lee SantanaLutist. Born 1959
Lee Santana
1959
Lee Santana Biography (Wikipedia)
Lee Santana (born 1959) is an American lutenist and composer, resident in Bremen, Germany. He is married to Hille Perl.
Lee Santana studied with Stephen Stubbs.
He has composed a variety of works for early instruments such as lutes, viols, recorders and small baroque orchestra. He performs with the Freiburg Baroque Orchestra, the gambist Hille Perl and in the group Los Otros, among others. He has made many recordings with Perl and solo (below), as well as Concerts à deux violes esgales by Monsieur de Sainte-Colombe with Hille Perl, Lorenz Duftschmid, and Andrew Lawrence-King.
Recordings made with Hille Perl are listed on her page.
Lee Santana Tracks
Sonata in A minor Op.3`2 (La Cesta) for violin and continuo
Giovanni Antonio Pandolfi Mealli
Les voix humaines
Marin Marais
Sonata for violin and continuo (Op.8 No.2) in D major
Pietro Locatelli
Toccata arpeggiata, Toccata seconda, and Colascione for chittarone
Johannes Hieronymus Kapsberger
Cello Sonata in B-Flat Major, RV 46
Antonio Vivaldi
Carolan's Dream
Turlough O'Carolan
Les folies d'Espagne from Deuxieme livre de pieces de viole
Marin Marais
Prelude; Les Silvains de Couperin; Muzette (feat. Lee Santana)
Robert de Visée
Le Labyrinthe from 4ème livre des pièces de viole (feat. Hille Perl & Lee Santana)
Marin Marais
Le Badinage from 4ème livre des pièces de viole
Marin Marais
La Leclair from Suite in G
Antoine Forqueray
La Buisson from Suite in G
Antoine Forqueray
Suite du troisème livre de pièces de viole (1711) - Allemande, Courante, Sarabande, Gigue (feat. Hille Perl & Lee Santana)
Marin Marais
Les Couplets
Jean de Sainte-Colombe
Ciacona in C for violin solo
Antonio Bertali
Sonata in F for Violin and Continuo (Op.1 No.12)
Francesco Maria Veracini
Sonata for violin and continuo (Brainard F5) (Op.2 No.5) in F major
Giuseppe Tartini
Sonata no. 6 in C minor for violin and continuo
Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber
Sonatina for viola de gamba
Augustinus Kertzinger, Hille Perl & Lee Santana
Composer
Sonata Op.4`6 in D minor (La Vinciolina); Sonata Op.3`3 in Dmajor (La Melana)
Giovanni Antonio Pandolfi Mealli
Sonata no. 4 in D major for violin & bc [Sonatae unarum fidium]
Johann Heinrich Schmelzer
Le Retrouvé
Sainte Colombe, Hille Perl, Lee Santana, Andrew Lawrence‐King & Lorenz Duftschmid
Godere e tacere
Barbara Strozzi
