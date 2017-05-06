Katarina Dalayman
Katarina Dalayman
Katarina Dalayman Tracks
Lohengrin (Act 2 Scenes 4 & 5)
Richard Wagner
Lohengrin (Act 2 Scenes 4 & 5)
Lohengrin (Act 2 Scenes 4 & 5)
Performer
Last played on
Gurrelieder for soloists, chorus and orchestra - Parts 2 & 3
Arnold Schoenberg
Gurrelieder for soloists, chorus and orchestra - Parts 2 & 3
Gurrelieder for soloists, chorus and orchestra - Parts 2 & 3
Narrator
Ensemble
Last played on
Gurrelieder
Arnold Schoenberg
Gurrelieder
Gurrelieder
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2013: Prom 57: Wagner – Parsifal
Royal Albert Hall
2013-08-25T19:45:37
25
Aug
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 57: Wagner – Parsifal
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2005: Prom 71
Royal Albert Hall
2005-09-07T19:45:37
7
Sep
2005
Proms 2005: Prom 71
Royal Albert Hall
