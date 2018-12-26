The Ethiopians
The Ethiopians
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02wj68j.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1646c8fd-d950-4978-b944-0c7597a7837a
The Ethiopians Biography (Wikipedia)
The Ethiopians was one of Jamaica's best-loved harmony groups during the late ska, rocksteady and early reggae periods. Responsible for a significant number of hits between the mid-1960s and early 1970s, the group was also one of the first Jamaican acts to perform widely in Britain.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Ethiopians Tracks
Sort by
Train To Skaville
The Ethiopians
Train To Skaville
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wj68j.jpglink
Train To Skaville
Last played on
Ding Dong Bell
The Ethiopians
Ding Dong Bell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wj68j.jpglink
Ding Dong Bell
Last played on
The Whip
The Ethiopians
The Whip
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wj68j.jpglink
The Whip
Last played on
Pirate
The Ethiopians
Pirate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wj68j.jpglink
Pirate
Last played on
I'm Shocking
The Ethiopians
I'm Shocking
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wj68j.jpglink
I'm Shocking
Last played on
Everything Crash
The Ethiopians
Everything Crash
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wj68j.jpglink
Everything Crash
Last played on
The Selah
The Ethiopians
The Selah
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wj68j.jpglink
The Selah
Last played on
Engine 54
The Ethiopians
Engine 54
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wj68j.jpglink
Engine 54
Last played on
Hong Kong Flu
The Ethiopians
Hong Kong Flu
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wj68j.jpglink
Hong Kong Flu
Last played on
One Dollar Of Soul
The Ethiopians
One Dollar Of Soul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wj68j.jpglink
One Dollar Of Soul
Last played on
Woman Capture Man
The Ethiopians
Woman Capture Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wj68j.jpglink
Woman Capture Man
Last played on
Things A Get Bad to Worse
The Ethiopians
Things A Get Bad to Worse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wj68j.jpglink
Things A Get Bad to Worse
Last played on
Last Train To Skaville
The Ethiopians
Last Train To Skaville
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wj68j.jpglink
Last Train To Skaville
Last played on
Whip
The Ethiopians
Whip
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wj68j.jpglink
Whip
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Ethiopians
The Ethiopians Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist