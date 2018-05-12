Robert Kortgaard
Robert Kortgaard
Robert Kortgaard Tracks
Saga of Jenny (from the musical Lady in the Dark)
Kurt Weill
Galathea & Mahnung [Galathea & Warning] from Brettl-Lieder (Cabaret Songs)
Arnold Schoenberg
Heilige Nacht [Holy Night] (Op.2 No.2)
Alexander von Zemlinsky
Illusion (from the film Illusion) (1941)
Franz Grothe
Du bist wie eine Blume, Op.25 No.24 (from Myrthen) (You are so like a flower)
Robert Schumann
Nachtgebet [Evening Prayer]
Joseph Marx
Sex Appeal
Robert Kortgaard
