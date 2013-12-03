Dance Gavin Dance is an American rock band from Sacramento, California, formed in 2005. The band currently consists of Tilian Pearson (clean vocals), Jon Mess (unclean vocals), Will Swan (lead guitar), Tim Feerick (bass guitar), and Matthew Mingus (drums, percussion). The band formerly included lead vocalists Jonny Craig and Kurt Travis. Swan and Mingus are the only band members who have appeared on every studio album.

Upon their development, Dance Gavin Dance released their debut EP, Whatever I Say Is Royal Ocean in 2006 and signed to Rise Records thereafter. The band released their full-length debut studio album, Downtown Battle Mountain, in May 2007, which spawned the singles "And I Told Them I Invented Times New Roman" and "Lemon Meringue Tie". Throughout 2008, the band's vocalist Jonny Craig and guitarist Sean O'Sullivan left the band and were replaced by vocalist Kurt Travis (later of A Lot Like Birds) and guitarist Zac Garren. The band released their second full-length album, Dance Gavin Dance, in August. The album peaked at No. 172 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and No. 26 on the Top Independent Albums chart. Vocalist Jon Mess and bass guitarist Eric Lodge left the band before the album's release. Bassist Jason Ellis replaced Lodge. Happiness was released as the band's third studio album in June 2009, peaking at No. 145 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and No. 30 on the Top Independent Albums chart and is the group's first release in which guitarist Will Swan pursued screaming vocals along with guitar parts for an album.